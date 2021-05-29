.
.
.
.
Language

US fails to intercept medium-range ballistic missile test target

The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur patrols in the Philippine Sea in this August 15, 2013 file photo. The destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of an island claimed by China and two other states in the South China Sea on January 30, 2016 to counter efforts to limit freedom of navigation, the Pentagon said. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Declan Barnes/Handout via Reuters/Files ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer. (File photo via Reuters)

US fails to intercept medium-range ballistic missile test target

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A US warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile test target on Saturday, the US Missile Defense Agency said.

“The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium-range ballistic missile target” with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II missiles, the agency said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“However, an intercept was not achieved,” it said without giving further details. It did not say where the test was conducted.

The MDA, an agency under the Department of Defense, routinely conducts missile defense tests. It has previously conducted successful intercept tests using types of SM-6 missiles.

Read more:

Concerns rise among Belarusians after EU cut airlinks

Europe sees dramatic fall in COVID-19 cases just in time for summer

Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More