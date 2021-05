US fails to intercept medium-range ballistic missile test target

A US warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile test target on Saturday, the US Missile Defense Agency said.

“The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium-range ballistic missile target” with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II missiles, the agency said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“However, an intercept was not achieved,” it said without giving further details. It did not say where the test was conducted.

The MDA, an agency under the Department of Defense, routinely conducts missile defense tests. It has previously conducted successful intercept tests using types of SM-6 missiles.

Read more:

Concerns rise among Belarusians after EU cut airlinks

Europe sees dramatic fall in COVID-19 cases just in time for summer

Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe