Monsoon likely to hit India’s southern coast around May 31

A person rides a scooter through a waterlogged road during monsoon rain showers in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2020. (Reuters)
A person rides a scooter through a waterlogged road during monsoon rain showers in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters, New Delhi 

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India’s southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

Conditions are likely to become favorable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Nearly half of India’s farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

India’s weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country’s economy.

