.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand declares state of emergency as floods threaten homes

This photo taken on December 8, 2019 shows an official standing in front of a road block after the Rakaia River rose to dangerous levels, near the town of Geraldine on New Zealand's South Island. Almost 1,000 tourists were stranded in New Zealand's South Island December 9 after wild storms cut highways, washed away bridges and flooded the rugged landscape. (AFP)
This photo taken on December 8, 2019 shows an official standing in front of a road block after the Rakaia River rose to dangerous levels, near the town of Geraldine on New Zealand's South Island. (File photo: AFP)

New Zealand declares state of emergency as floods threaten homes

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Christchurch, New Zealand

Published: Updated:

New Zealand authorities declared a state of emergency in the province of Canterbury Sunday, as the region was pounded by heavy rain that could force thousands of people to abandon their homes.

Acting Emergency Management Minister Kris Faafoi, who visited the hardest-hit southern parts of the area, said about 3,000 homes were at risk and the army had been mobilized to assist with evacuations if necessary.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The rain is going to stick around until at least tomorrow. It will be heavy and the authorities will be watching those river levels tonight,” Faafoi said.

The New Zealand Meteorological Service has issued a rare “red” warning for the area, with up to 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain expected to fall in inland areas.

In coastal Christchurch, the main city in Canterbury, forecasters expected about 100 mm to fall, well above the monthly total average for May.

Canterbury Civil Defense emergency management group controller Neville Reilly told the New Zealand Herald that the state of emergency was declared because authorities could not afford to take chances.

“There’s a lot of contingency planning going on so that if something untoward should happen we are in a position to get people out and give them somewhere to go,” he said.

“Really we’re just holding our breath overnight.”

Neil Brown, the mayor of Ashburton, said about 4,000 people in the town could be forced to evacuate if the Ashburton River breaks its banks.

Read more:

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australia’s Victoria state

New Zealand hosts Australia PM in first meeting since outbreak

Australia’s COVID-19 success under threat as Melbourne goes into lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee
Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More