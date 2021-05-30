.
.
.
.
Language

Two dead, over 20 injured in shooting at banquet hall in South Florida: Police

ROCHESTER, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Police tape lines a crime scene after a shooting at a backyard party on September 19, 2020, Rochester, New York. Two young adults - a man and a woman - were reportedly killed, and 14 people were injured in the shooting early Saturday morning on the 200th block of Pennsylvania Avenue, located in the city's Marketview Heights neighborhood. Police say several dozen shots were fired. (File photo: AFP)
Police tape lines a crime scene after a shooting at a backyard party on September 19, 2020, Rochester, New York. (File photo: AFP)

Two dead, over 20 injured in shooting at banquet hall in South Florida: Police

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Hialeah 

Published: Updated:

Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

Read more:

San Jose shooting: California authorities ID eight victims killed

San Jose shooting: Gunman was ‘highly disgruntled’ over work, police say

Three police officers wounded in suburban US shooting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee
Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More