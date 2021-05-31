.
Russia threatens to send array of ‘unpleasant’ signals to US ahead of summit

A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia said on Monday it would send an array of “unpleasant” signals to the United States in coming days and that Washington was not showing a readiness to discuss all issues at a bilateral summit next month, the state news agency RIA reported.

The comments by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, came a day after US President Joe Biden said that he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

