Russia threatens to send array of ‘unpleasant’ signals to US ahead of summit
Russia said on Monday it would send an array of “unpleasant” signals to the United States in coming days and that Washington was not showing a readiness to discuss all issues at a bilateral summit next month, the state news agency RIA reported.
The comments by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, came a day after US President Joe Biden said that he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Biden administration informs Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact
As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive military exercises
President Putin to Russia’s foreign foes: ‘Will knock teeth out’
- US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack
- As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive military exercises
- Biden administration informs Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact
- President Putin to Russia’s foreign foes: ‘Will knock teeth out’
- G7 playing a ‘dangerous game’ by scolding Moscow, Russian envoy to UK says
- US Secretary of State, Russian FM stress dialog despite ‘serious differences’
- Russian lawmakers vote to leave Open Skies security pact, after US withdrawal