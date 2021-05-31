.
Russia to deploy 20 military units near border in response to NATO, says minister

Russian soldiers line up in front of their commander at the Russian military base of Hmeimim, located south-east of the city of Latakia in Hmeimim, Latakia Governorate, Syria, on September 26, 2019. (AFP)
File photo of Russian military unit. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Moscow

Russia will deploy around 20 new military formations and units near its western borders by the end of the year in response to actions by the transatlantic NATO alliance, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

“The actions of our Western colleagues are destroying the world’s security system and force us to take adequate countermeasures,” the Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.

“Around 20 military formations and units will be formed in the Western Military District by the end of the year.”

