.
.
.
.
Language

US-Denmark spy allegations ‘very serious’ if proven to be true: France

A French flag waves above the skyline as the Eiffel Tower and roof tops are seen in Paris, France. (Reuters)
A French flag waves above the skyline as the Eiffel Tower and roof tops are seen in Paris, France. (Reuters)

US-Denmark spy allegations ‘very serious’ if proven to be true: France

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

Media reports alleging that the US spied on top politicians in Europe with the help of Danish intelligence are “extremely serious” if proven, the French government said on Monday.

“It is extremely serious, we need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors or faults in their cooperation with American services,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio, adding it would also be very serious if it turned out Washington had been spying on EU leaders.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Between allies, there must be trust, a minimal cooperation, so these potential facts are serious,” said the minister.

He said the facts must first “be verified” and then “conclusions drawn in terms of cooperation.”

US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014 World News US foreign policy US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014

Danish and European media, including France’s Le Monde, reported on Sunday that the US spied on top politicians in Europe, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014 with the help of Danish intelligence.

The US National Security Agency (NSA) had taken advantage of a surveillance collaboration with Denmark’s military intelligence unit FE to do so, it said.

“This is not something that should be played down,” Beaune said, while acknowledging that similar allegations had emerged back in 2013 that the United States had spied on Merkel.

“We are not in some kind of cuddly world so this kind of behavior can unfortunately happen,” he said.

Read more:

US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014

Foreign spying, interference in Canada hit highest levels thanks to COVID-19: Agency

Italy arrests Russian army official, Italian navy captain over spying charges

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts
China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy change China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy change
Top Content
Israel nationalist hardliner Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp Israel nationalist hardliner Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp
Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer
Egypt’s intelligence chief to visit Palestine as FM meets Israeli counterpart Egypt’s intelligence chief to visit Palestine as FM meets Israeli counterpart
Boris Johnson urges G7 accord on COVID-19 ‘passports’ Boris Johnson urges G7 accord on COVID-19 ‘passports’
US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014 US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014
ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More