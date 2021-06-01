.
.
.
.
Language

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk

Workers carry dead hens due to an outbreak of bird flu virus near the town of Samarra. (AFP)
Workers carry dead hens due to an outbreak of bird flu virus near the town of Samarra. (AFP)

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

A 41-year-old man in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, the NHC said in a statement.

He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, it said, but did not give details on how the man had been infected with the virus.

H10N3 is a low pathogenic, or relatively less severe, strain of the virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale was very low, the NHC added.

The man was stable and ready to be discharged from hospital. Medical observation of his close contacts had not found any other cases.

Many different strains of avian influenza are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people during 2016-2017.

No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have previously been reported globally, the NHC said.

Read more:

Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21

The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince

Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts
Top Content
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA
Saudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques Saudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More