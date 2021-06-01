.
.
.
.
Language

Russia detains opposition politician Gudkov: TASS

A plane flies over the Russian flag atop the Konstantin Palace in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 24, 2015. (AP)
A plane flies over the Russian flag atop the Konstantin Palace in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 24, 2015. (File photo: AP)

Russia detains opposition politician Gudkov: TASS

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian law enforcement officials have detained an opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gudkov was detained for 48 hours on suspicion he failed to pay debt under a lease agreement for a non-residential premise in 2015-2017, TASS added.

Read more:

Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other countries

‘Russian Davos’ to go ahead in person with Putin, despite COVID-19

Russia expects no ‘breakthrough’ at Putin-Biden summit, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More