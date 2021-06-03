.
.
.
.
Language

Belarus to cut staff at US diplomatic mission over sanctions: Ministry

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko attends the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China. (File Photo: Reuters)
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko attends the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China. (File Photo: Reuters)

Belarus to cut staff at US diplomatic mission over sanctions: Ministry

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Belarus told the United States on Thursday it was reducing the permitted number of diplomatic and other staff at the US diplomatic mission to Minsk and tightening visa procedures for US citizens working there, the foreign ministry said.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said the move was a response to US sanctions imposed on Belarus over a sweeping crackdown on the country’s beleaguered opposition.

Read more: Russia says will defend, help Belarus if EU imposes sanctions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran
Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home
Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO
US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute
Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More