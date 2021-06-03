Belarus to cut staff at US diplomatic mission over sanctions: Ministry

Belarus told the United States on Thursday it was reducing the permitted number of diplomatic and other staff at the US diplomatic mission to Minsk and tightening visa procedures for US citizens working there, the foreign ministry said.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said the move was a response to US sanctions imposed on Belarus over a sweeping crackdown on the country’s beleaguered opposition.

