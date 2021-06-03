.
Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates

Afghan officials inspect a damaged minibus after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 15, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Kabul, Afghanistan

A bomb ripped through a minivan in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, killing at least four people, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

No one took responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims. The ISIS however has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people.

In a statement late on Wednesday, ISIS said they had also bombed an electrical grid station on Tuesday, leaving much of Kabul in darkness.

Violence and chaos continues to escalate in Afghanistan as the US and NATO continue their final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces.

The last of the troops will be gone by September 11 at the latest.

