.
.
.
.
Language

China says Blinken's comment on Tiananmen anniversary interferes in internal affairs

2021-05-25T173200Z_1231603067_RC25NN9QONDO_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-USA-BLINKEN
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. (File photo)

China says Blinken's comment on Tiananmen anniversary interferes in internal affairs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China rejected US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments on the anniversary of the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Blinken’s statement interferes with China’s internal affairs, he said, speaking at a regular news briefing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“June 4 is the 32nd anniversary of the PRC’s deadly crackdown in Tiananmen Square, killing thousands of protesters simply calling for their rights and freedoms to be respected. Human rights are universal, and all governments must protect and promote them,” Blinken had posted on Twitter.

Read more:

Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong arrests ‘grandma Wong’ for solo Tiananmen protest

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers
UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5 UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5
Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates
Oil refinery fire near Iran’s capital burns into second day Oil refinery fire near Iran’s capital burns into second day
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More