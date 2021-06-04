.
.
.
.
Language

Facebook to ban politicians from posting deceptive content: Report

FILE PHOTO:
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration August 14, 2013. (Reuters)

Facebook to ban politicians from posting deceptive content: Report

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Facebook plans to eliminate an exemption for politicians that allows them to post content deemed deceptive or abusive, and will hold them to the same standards as other users, news website The Verge reported Thursday.

The controversial exemption, given to politicians under the auspices of their posts being newsworthy, could end as soon as this week on the leading social network, the news site said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the matter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The policy reversal would come after an independent oversight board said Facebook was right to oust former president Donald Trump for his comments regarding the deadly January 6 rampage at the US Capitol.

As Trump Facebook ban stays online speech shield under fire Features As Trump Facebook ban stays online speech shield under fire

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the attack by his fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them: “We love you, you’re very special.”

However, the panel gave Facebook six months to justify why his ban should be permanent – putting the ball in company chief Mark Zuckerberg’s court and spotlighting weaknesses in the platform’s plan for self-regulation.

Oversight panel co-chair Michael McConnell said in a May 9 interview on Fox News Sunday that Trump encouraged the Capitol rioters and so earned his Facebook ban, but the social media giant’s rules are in “shambles” and need fixing.

Zuckerberg has stressed his belief that private companies should not be the judges of truth when it comes to what people say.

Democrats have slammed online platforms for failing to stem misinformation while Republicans have contended that social networks are biased against conservatives.

Facebook is also planning to be more transparent about “strikes” issued to accounts for breaking content rules, according to the Verge.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
US Defense Secretary, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional security, Yemen war US Defense Secretary, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional security, Yemen war
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More