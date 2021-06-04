.
Gunmen kill 2 Pakistani policemen overnight in Islamabad residential area

A Pakistani soldier stands guard on an army vehicle at the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bombings in the Tangi area of Charsadda district on February 21, 2017. At least five people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on February 21, officials said, the latest in a series of assaults which have raised fears militants are regrouping. ABDUL MAJEED / AFP
File photo of a Pakistani soldier standing guard on an army vehicle at the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bombings. (AFP)

The Associated Press, Islamabad

Gunmen shot and killed two policemen patrolling a residential area in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, the interior minister and police said on Friday.

No one claimed responsibility for the Thursday night attack in the Shamas Colony neighborhood.

Previous such attacks in Islamabad and elsewhere have been claimed by domestic militant groups like the Pakistani Taliban. According to a police statement, officers have launched search efforts to arrest the killers.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack, and ordered a probe.

In a video statement, he said such attacks were increasing and efforts were underway to make Islamabad a “safe zone.”

The capital shares a border with the populous Punjab province, as well as the country’s northwest passage to Afghanistan.

