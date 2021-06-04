.
.
.
.
Language

Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

This video frame grab taken from AFPTV footage shows Chow Hang-tung (L), barrister and a leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, being led away by plainclothes police officers after being detained in Hong Kong on June 4, 2021, the anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown. (File photo: AFP)
This video frame grab taken from AFPTV footage shows Chow Hang-tung (L), barrister and a leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, being led away by plainclothes police officers after being detained in Hong Kong on June 4, 2021, the anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown. (File photo: AFP)

Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Hong Kong

Published: Updated:

A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary.

The arrest and a ban on the vigil for a second year comes as Beijing attempts to crush pro-democracy activism in Hong Kong, which has been the last place on Chinese soil where the June 4, 1989, event was publicly commemorated.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said its vice chair, Chow Hang Tung, was arrested by police Friday morning. It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.

The alliance organized the vigil and ran the June 4 Museum dedicated to remembering Tiananmen. The museum was closed this week.

After police warned that marking the anniversary in the vigil’s usual Victoria Park venue may be illegal, Chow has continued her activism, urging people to commemorate the event privately by lighting a candle wherever they are.

Last year, thousands went to Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs in remembrance despite the ban. Police later charged more than 20 activists including Chow for their participation in the unauthorized assembly.

Two other key members of the Hong Kong Alliance — Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho — are behind bars for their participation in separate unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a period when Hong Kong saw massive anti-government protests.

Chow said in an earlier interview with The Associated Press that she was expecting to be imprisoned at some point for her activism.

“I’m already being persecuted for participating and inciting last year’s candlelight vigil,” she said.

“If I continue my activism in pushing for democracy in Hong Kong and China, surely they will come after me at some point, so it’s sort of expected.”

Read more:

Hong Kong arrests ‘grandma Wong’ for solo Tiananmen protest

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for second year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
UAE registers 1,989 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours UAE registers 1,989 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More