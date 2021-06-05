.
.
.
.
Language

Biden administration will restore key environmental protections

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report after U.S. employers boosted hiring amid the easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report after US employers boosted hiring amid the easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, US. (Reuters)

Biden administration will restore key environmental protections

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The administration of President Joe Biden on Friday announced it would restore protections under the Endangered Species Act, a law credited with saving iconic animals like the gray wolf and bald eagle, which were loosened by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Conservation groups welcomed the move but said they were concerned about how long the reversal might take.

“The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is committed to working with diverse federal, Tribal, state and industry partners to not only protect and recover America’s imperiled wildlife but to ensure cornerstone laws like the Endangered Species Act are helping us meet 21st century challenges,” said the agency’s Martha Williams.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The executive branch doesn’t have the power to change an act of Congress, but under Trump the protections for plants and wildlife were tweaked in key ways.

Biden highlights role of green jobs, urges world to make good on climate commitments World News Biden highlights role of green jobs, urges world to make good on climate commitments

They included removing a rule that automatically conveys the same protections to threatened species and endangered species, and allowing information on economic impact to be gathered when making determinations on how wildlife is listed.

The FWS now proposes to undo those changes, saying it would formulate new rules in the coming months.

“We are grateful the Biden administration is moving to protect the most imperiled species by reversing the Trump-era rules, but time is of the essence,” environmental law non-profit group Earthjustice said in response.

“Each day that goes by is another day that puts our imperiled species and their habitats in danger.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
Iran-backed Houthis refusing to engage ‘meaningfully’ on a Yemen ceasefire: US Iran-backed Houthis refusing to engage ‘meaningfully’ on a Yemen ceasefire: US
It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More