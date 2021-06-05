.
.
.
.
Language

Facebook says it could pay more tax after G7 landmark deal

CEO and co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg poses next to Facebook head of global policy communications and former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg (L). (AP)
CEO and co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg poses next to Facebook head of global policy communications and former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg (L). (AP)

Facebook says it could pay more tax after G7 landmark deal

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Facebook welcomes the progress made by the Group of Seven on a minimum tax rate and accepts this could mean the social network pays more tax, and in different places, its head of global affairs Nick Clegg said on Saturday.

“Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules and we welcome the important progress made at the G7,” Clegg said on Twitter. “Today’s agreement is a significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the global tax system.”

“We want the international tax reform process to succeed and recognize this could mean Facebook paying more tax, and in different places.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Saturday, the world’s richest countries signed a landmark global agreement to confront tax avoidance and make sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share, Britain’s treasury chief said.

Read more:

Washington pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: US Treasury Secretary Yellen

UK must find a way to deal with tech giants: Junior minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More