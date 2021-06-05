.
.
.
.
Language

Three dead in Sri Lanka from floods and mudslides, over 5,000 displaced

Sri Lanka Floods 2016. (Stock image)
Sri Lanka Floods 2016. (Stock image)

Three dead in Sri Lanka from floods and mudslides, over 5,000 displaced

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Colombo

Published: Updated:

Flash floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka triggered by heavy rains have killed at least three people and left two missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced, officials said Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rains have been pouring in six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

Two people died in floods and one in a mudslide, said Pradeep Kodippili of the government’s Disaster Management Center. Another two are missing in floods.

Figures released by the government showed more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.

Read more:

Sri Lanka readies for oil spill from sunken cargo ship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More