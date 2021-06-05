.
US Police officer drowns trying to save teen who also died

38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, drowned after entered the water at Green Hill Park attempting to rescue a teenage boy, who also drowned at the pond. (Twitter)

A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday while attempting to rescue a teenage boy, who also drowned at the pond.
Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 pm, Worcester police said.

Police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park.

During the rescue attempt two individuals were brought to shore, police said. At this point, officers realized that one of their five was missing.

Divers located Familia at 2:28 pm. He was brought to shore, where emergency medical workers began lifesaving protocols. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At 3:25 pm, a 14-year-old boy was located by divers and rushed to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. Police did not identify the teen.

Familia leaves behind a wife, two children and his parents, police said.

