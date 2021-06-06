.
China police arrest suspect in knife attack that killed six, injured 14

Chinese police officers march past on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. (File photo: AP)

Reuters, Beijing

Police caught a suspect in a knife attack that killed six people and injured 14 on Saturday in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing, local authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect in the attack, which took place on a pedestrian shopping street, is an unemployed 25-year-old man who was “venting anger over things not going well in the family, and pessimism”, the Communist Party in Anqing said in a statement on the social media site Weibo.

Of the 14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable, the statement said.

