.
.
.
.
Language

China three-child policy may not change national birthrate: Moody’s

Children wearing protective face masks play near the entrance to the Forbidden City on the day of the opening of the National People's Congress (NPC) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Children wearing protective face masks play near the entrance to the Forbidden City on the day of the opening of the National People's Congress (NPC) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. (Reuters)

China three-child policy may not change national birthrate: Moody’s

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday that China’s new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, but was unlikely to dramatically change the national birthrate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The rating agency said that the policy highlighted the risk of aging across emerging markets in Asia.

“And although China’s new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, it is unlikely to dramatically change the national birthrate, meaning that aging will remain a credit-negative constraint”, Moody’s said in a statement.

Read more:

Explainer: The cost of raising a child in China

China’s new three-child policy draws skepticism, cost questions

China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy change

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More