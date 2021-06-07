.
.
.
.
Language

Gas cylinder blast at roadside market kills 8 in Pakistan

Stock image of gas cylinders. (Pixabay)
Stock image of gas cylinders. (Pixabay)

Gas cylinder blast at roadside market kills 8 in Pakistan

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A gas cylinder exploded at a small roadside market in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing eight people and injuring two others, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blast took place in Mashkel, a remote town in Baluchistan province bordering neighboring Iran, said Hasil Khan, a local police official. He said mud-brick shops collapsed in the explosion, causing casualties.

Khan said the dead included Afghan refugees. He provided no further details.

Khan said the injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment and officers were still investigating. Explosions of gas cylinders and similar accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly because of the lack of sufficient enforcement of safety standards.

Mashkel is located 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

Read more:

Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed

Pakistan Super League to be completed in Abu Dhabi in June

Gunmen kill 2 Pakistani policemen overnight in Islamabad residential area

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More