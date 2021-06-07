.
Germany says veto of individual EU member states ‘must go’

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. (Reuters)

AFP, Berlin

Germany’s foreign minister said Monday that the right for individual EU member states to veto decisions must be scrapped, saying that the 27-member bloc cannot be hamstrung by single hold-outs.

“We can no longer be held hostage by those who paralyze European foreign policy through their vetoes,” Heiko Maas said. “I therefore say quite openly: the veto must go -- even if that means we too can be outvoted.”

