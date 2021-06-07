Germany says veto of individual EU member states ‘must go’

Germany’s foreign minister said Monday that the right for individual EU member states to veto decisions must be scrapped, saying that the 27-member bloc cannot be hamstrung by single hold-outs.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We can no longer be held hostage by those who paralyze European foreign policy through their vetoes,” Heiko Maas said. “I therefore say quite openly: the veto must go -- even if that means we too can be outvoted.”

Read more:

EU considers loosening state aid laws for subsidizing renewable energy projects

Italy’s coastguard blocks German migrant rescue boat