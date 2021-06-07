.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey, France foreign ministers meet after months of tension

A file photo shows French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, and Turkey's FM Mevlut Cavusoglu arrive for a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)
A file photo shows French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, and Turkey's FM Mevlut Cavusoglu arrive for a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2019. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)

Turkey, France foreign ministers meet after months of tension

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The foreign ministers of Turkey and France on Monday held talks in Paris, in a rare high-level meeting after months of tensions over international crises and French domestic legislation against radical Islam.

France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian hosted Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks ahead of NATO and EU summits later this month, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

They discussed Libya, Syria, the Mideast peace process and NATO cooperation, including “the values and principles that sustain the (NATO) alliance,” it said.

“We aim to strengthen our relations with France on the basis of mutual respect,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tensions between Paris and Ankara have been running high after a series of public rows between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Emmanuel Macron, who warned in March that Turkey would meddle in 2022 presidential elections.

The pair have locked horns over a series of international crises including Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Macron has suggested Ankara’s unilateral moves on the international stage have contributed to a “brain death” of NATO, where Turkey is a key member.

A new law against “Islamist” extremism which the French government introduced after a series of attacks also aroused Erdogan’s ire, with the Turkish leader accusing France of Islamophobia.

The relationship between Macron and Erdogan hit a low last year when the Turkish leader said his French counterpart needed “mental checks.”

Erdogan in December then expressed hope that France would “get rid of” Macron as soon as possible, describing the president as “trouble” for the country.

But there have been tentative signs of an easing of tensions in the last months, with Turkey reaffirming its commitment to EU integration.

Meanwhile a UN-led peace process that saw a new interim unity government installed in Libya earlier this year has also removed a major point of conflict between Paris and Ankara even as Macron insists that all Turkish forces must leave the country.

“Everything must be done to ensure that the political, security and electoral transition calendar is respected and that the ceasefire is translated into reality,” the French foreign ministry said on Libya.

Read more:

Turkey stops insulting France, yet ties remain ‘fragile’

Moscow hails Macron’s ‘brain death’ NATO comments

France-Turkey tensions: Erdogan’s rhetoric of ‘violence’ unacceptable, says French FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed
Iranian founder of Lebanon’s Hezbollah dies due to COVID-19 infection Iranian founder of Lebanon’s Hezbollah dies due to COVID-19 infection
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More