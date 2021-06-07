.
US VP Harris’ trip to Guatemala delayed due to technical issue with plane

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gets off the Air Force Two, after technical difficulties that made her change planes for her first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 6, 2021. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
VP Harris gets off the Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 6, 2021. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico was delayed on Sunday, after a technical problem forced her plane to return back to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a spokesperson for Harris said.

“Due to a technical issue with the Vice President’s plane, we will be returning to Joint Base Andrews shortly, where the Vice President will switch planes, and then continue on...there is no major safety concern,” spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement.

This is Harris’ first overseas trip since taking office in January.

She is expected to focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women’s issues, White House officials say.

She is due to fly to Guatemala on Sunday and fly to Mexico on June 8 where she will spend the day.

