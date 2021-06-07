.
.
.
.
Language

US to unveil steps on smuggling, human trafficking in Guatemala

Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, US, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. (Reuters)

US to unveil steps on smuggling, human trafficking in Guatemala

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US is expected on Monday to announce steps to tackle human trafficking and smuggling in Guatemala, a senior US official said, as Vice President Kamala Harris visits the region to try to lower migration from Central America’s Northern Triangle countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Harris’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico this week is likely to emphasize cooperation with non-government organizations, amid some criticism from local officials over the timing and thrust of her mission to curb migration to the US from the region, advisers and experts said.

The focus on civil society could be a sore point in Mexico, which sent a diplomatic note to Washington last month complaining about US support for a group that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador considers to be part of the political opposition.

Speaking as Harris flew to Guatemala, a senior US official said that in addition to announcing the steps to combat human trafficking, the Biden administration hoped on Monday to unveil anti-corruption measures in the Central American nation.

The vice president’s first overseas trip since taking office, which began on Sunday, will focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women’s issues, White House officials say.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to include fines as penalty for noncompliance of COVID-19 regulations

UK set to unveil plans for ‘digital border’

Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More