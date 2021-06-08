800 arrested worldwide in huge crime sting: Europol

.
Belgian police officers perform road checks on January 27, 2021 at a border crossing with France. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP)
Belgian police officers perform road checks on January 27, 2021 at a border crossing with France. (AFP)

AFP, The Hague

Police arrested 800 people in a huge global sting involving encrypted phones used by criminals that were secretly planted by law enforcement agencies, the EU police agency Europol said Tuesday.

“This information led over the last week to hundreds of law enforcement operations on a global scale from New Zealand to Australia to Europe and the USA, with impressive results,” Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Deputy Director Operations at Europol, told a press conference.

“More than 800 arrests, more than 700 locations searched, more than 8 tons of cocaine.”

