French president Macron slapped by man during trip to southeast France

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l’Hermitage in the Drome region.

