French president Macron slapped by man during trip to southeast France

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses media representatives at a press conference on the second day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)

French president Macron slapped by man during trip to southeast France

AFP, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l’Hermitage in the Drome region.

