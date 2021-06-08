.
.
.
.
Language

Thousands of fake online pharmacies shut in global sting: Interpol

Interpol
Thousands of fake online pharmacies have been shut in a global sting, Interpol says. (File photo)

Thousands of fake online pharmacies shut in global sting: Interpol

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

Authorities in 92 countries shut down 113,000 websites and online marketplaces selling counterfeit or illicit medicines and medical products last month, including vast quantities of fake COVID-19 tests and face masks, Interpol said Tuesday.

“As the pandemic forced more people to move their lives online, criminals were quick to target these new ‘customers’,” Jurgen Stock, secretary general of the international police agency, said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Unauthorized Covid testing kits accounted for over half of all the medical devices seized from May 18 to 25, the agency said, while Italian authorities found more than 500,000 fake surgical masks and 35 machines for their production and packaging.

Police arrested 227 people worldwide and recovered pharmaceutical products worth $23 million.

“Whilst some individuals were knowingly buying illicit medicines, many thousands of victims were unwittingly putting their health and potentially their lives at risk,” Stock said.

Fake and illicit drugs were also found concealed in shipments of clothes, jewelry, toys and food.

The roughly nine million devices and drugs seized was the highest number since Interpol began coordinating the fake medicine campaigns, known as Pangea operations, in 2008.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Interpol expects ‘dramatic’ jump in crime over COVID-19 vaccines

Australian police arrest over 200 after cracking underworld messaging app

One of the UK’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Dubai

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties
Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media
Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More