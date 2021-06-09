.
EU considers advancing UK legal challenge over N. Ireland, may result in tariffs

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Brussels 

The European Union is considering advancing its legal challenge to Britain over UK action in Northern Ireland, which could result in a court case by autumn or the eventual imposition of tariffs and quotas.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that Britain could overcome problems of supplying Northern Ireland from mainland Britain with a agreement on agri-food rules, but that ideology prevailed over what was good for the British province.

Sefcovic said that unilateral changes by Britain would lead to a swift EU reaction, which he said could eventually include an imposition of tariffs and quotas, although added that both sides had hoped this would never be considered.

