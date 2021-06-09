.
.
.
.
Language

Fastly blames software bug for major global internet outage

Fastly Co-Founder Gil Penchina (L) and AngelList Founder and CEO Naval Ravikant (File photo: AFP)
Fastly Co-Founder Gil Penchina (L) and AngelList Founder and CEO Naval Ravikant (File photo: AFP)

Fastly blames software bug for major global internet outage

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Amsterdam

Published: Updated:

Fastly Inc., the company behind a major global internet outage this week, said on Wednesday the incident was caused by a bug in its software that was triggered when one of its customers changed their settings.

Tuesday’s outage raised questions about the reliance of the internet on a few infrastructure companies. Fastly’s issue knocked out high traffic sites including news providers such as The Guardian and New York Times, as well as British government sites, Reddit and Amazon.com.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This outage was broad and severe, and we’re truly sorry for the impact to our customers and everyone who relies on them,” the company said in a blog post authored by Nick Rockwell, its senior engineering and infrastructure executive.

He said the problem should have been anticipated.

Fastly operates a group of servers strategically placed around the world to help customers move and store content close to their end users quickly and safely.

The company post gave a timeline of events and promised to examine and explain why Fastly had failed to detect the software bug during its own testing process.

Fastly said the bug was in a software update shipped to customers on May 12 but was not triggered until one unidentified customer carried out settings changes that triggered the problem “which caused 85 percent of our network to return errors.”

Fastly noticed the outage within a minute it occurring at 0947 GMT, and engineers worked out the cause at 1027 GMT. Once they disabled the settings that triggered the problem, most of the company’s network quickly recovered.

“Within 49 minutes, 95 percent of our network was operating as normal,” the company said.

Its networks were fully recovered at 1235 GMT and it began rolling out a permanent software fix at 1725 GMT, Fastly said.

Read more:

Many global websites, news sites disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

Facebook and associated platforms report outage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
Conflict in Israel, confusion elsewhere Conflict in Israel, confusion elsewhere
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More