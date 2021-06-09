.
Turkey says differences with France eased after new Libyan government

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey September 4, 2020. Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
A file photo shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Reuters

Differences between Turkey and France over the conflict in Libya have eased since the new Libyan government was sworn in, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding that ties between the NATO allies were on a positive trend after months of tension.

Ankara and Paris have been at odds over a host of issues in recent months, ranging from Libya, Syria, a dispute over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have traded barbs on several occasions.

Speaking at an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said France wanted to cooperate with Turkey in Africa as they overcome differences, and added bilateral ties would be discussed in detail during a meeting between the leaders of the two country at next weeks NATO summit.

