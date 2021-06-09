.
.
.
.
Language

Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead

A Police officer stands guard while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 29, 2021. (AP)
A Police officer stands guard while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 29, 2021. (AP)

Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Peshawar, Pakistan

Published: Updated:

Gunmen on a motorcycle on Wednesday shot and killed two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan before fleeing, police said.

The attack happened in the district of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the officers returned to a police station after providing security for the polio team, said Adnan Azam, a senior police officer.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after Pakistan launched a nationwide drive to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year. Azam said a search for the attackers was underway and all the polio workers were safe.

Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the virus.

Read more:

UAE-funded program helps vaccinate 86 million children in Pakistan against polio

Why Pakistan’s polio eradication program is hit by conspiracy theories

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities
Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Israeli air strikes kills eight fighters in Syria: Monitor Israeli air strikes kills eight fighters in Syria: Monitor
US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More