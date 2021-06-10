.
‘Nothing is renegotiable,’ President Macron tells UK on Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France,on June 10, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned the UK that it was “not serious” to review agreements on Brexit, as tensions over trade rules for Northern Ireland risked overshadowing the G7 summit.

“I think it is not serious to want to revisit, in the month of July, what we finalised after years of work on December,” Macron said before heading to the G7 in southwest England.

In a warning to Prime Minister Boris Johnson whom he will meet on the sidelines of the summit, Macron added: “I believe in the power of treaties. I believe in seriousness. Nothing is renegotiable. Everything is applicable.”

Read more: UK PM Johnson, US President Biden meet on ahead of G7 summit in Cornwall

