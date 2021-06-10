More than 350,000 people face food ‘catastrophe’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
More than 350,000 people are facing catastrophic food shortages in Ethiopia’s conflict-ravaged northern Tigray region, according to an analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification released on Thursday.
The alliance of United Nations agencies and aid groups said that if conflict in Tigray escalated or aid delivery was hampered, most of Tigray’s 5.5 million people could face famine.
The situation is expected to worsen through September even if aid deliveries are stepped up.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ethiopian government denies there are severe food shortages.
Read more: UN chief warns famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region
- Eritrean FM blames US admin for supporting Tigray’s leaders for the war
- UN chief warns famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region
- Over 90 pct of people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region need emergency food aid: UN
- Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
- US warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray
- Biden urges ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray, says human rights abuses ‘must end’
- Tigrayan peacekeepers in Darfur seek Sudan asylum, fear Ethiopia return
- Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war
- Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region
- ‘Alarming’ malnutrition in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray: Doctors Without Borders