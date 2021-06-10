.
More than 350,000 people face food ‘catastrophe’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

A displaced child from Western Tigray waits at meal time to receive a plate of food outside a classroom in the school where they are sheltering in Tigray's capital Mekele on February 24, 2021. For nearly two decades, the hilltop museum flanked by weeping willow trees showcased the military might of the Tigray region's ruling party, which dominated Ethiopian politics for decades. Located in the regional capital Mekele, the Tigray Martyrs' Monument housed weaponry and battle plans from the party's early days as a guerrilla movement, along with sepia portraits of men and women who lost their lives during its rise to power.
A displaced child from Western Tigray waits at meal time to receive a plate of food outside a classroom in the school where they are sheltering in Tigray's capital Mekele. (File photo)

Reuters, Nairobi

More than 350,000 people are facing catastrophic food shortages in Ethiopia’s conflict-ravaged northern Tigray region, according to an analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification released on Thursday.

The alliance of United Nations agencies and aid groups said that if conflict in Tigray escalated or aid delivery was hampered, most of Tigray’s 5.5 million people could face famine.

The situation is expected to worsen through September even if aid deliveries are stepped up.

The Ethiopian government denies there are severe food shortages.

