.
.
.
.
Language

Mumbai building collapse leaves 11 dead, including eight children

A woman walks on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on June 9, 2021.. (File Photo: AFP)
A woman walks on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on June 9, 2021. (File Photo: AFP)

Mumbai building collapse leaves 11 dead, including eight children

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a Mumbai residential building collapsed on top of another building late on Wednesday, local officials said.

The incident occurred close to midnight in a northern suburb of Mumbai, officials said, adding that more people could be trapped inside the debris. Eight people were injured and have been moved to nearby hospitals, officials said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local television showed pictures of rescue workers pulling out debris in a narrow lane, as relatives and onlookers milled about.

Incidents of building collapses become more common in India’s financial capital of Mumbai during the monsoon. Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in the city.

Read more:

Bus with migrant workers collides with van in India; 17 dead

India building collapse toll climbs to 35, as rain hampers search and rescue efforts

Monsoon likely to hit India’s southern coast around May 31

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours
With G7 summit stop first, President Biden embarks on eight-day Europe trip With G7 summit stop first, President Biden embarks on eight-day Europe trip
US: Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend, elections ‘complicating factor’ US: Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend, elections ‘complicating factor’
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More