Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with fresh corruption charges

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been hit with fresh corruption charges, state-run media reported Thursday.
The Anti-Corruption Commission found evidence that she had committed “corruption using her rank”, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar. “So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55.”
