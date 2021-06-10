.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with fresh corruption charges

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 28, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
AFP, Yangon

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been hit with fresh corruption charges, state-run media reported Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission found evidence that she had committed “corruption using her rank”, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar. “So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55.”

