.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan listens to a question during a ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York on April 10, 2017. (AFP)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan listens to a question during a ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York on April 10, 2017. (AFP)

Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Pakistani police have arrested a cleric after a video of him went viral on social media, in which he threatens Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai over her recent comments about marriage, officials said Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cleric, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, was arrested in Lakki Marwat, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Wednesday, said Waseem Sajjad, a local police chief.

In the video, the cleric threatens to target Malala with a suicide attack when she returns to Pakistan, allegedly because of her comments earlier this month to British Vogue magazine about marriage that he claims insulted Islam.

Yousafzai has been living in Britain since 2012, after the Pakistani Taliban shot and seriously wounded her. She was just 15 years old at the time and had enraged the Taliban with her campaign for girls education.

At one point in the Vogue interview, Malala says: “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

The remark caused a stir on social media in Pakistan and angered clerics like Haqqani.

Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, defended her on Twitter, saying her remarks were taken out of context.

Malala, now 23, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for working to protect children from slavery, extremism, and child labor. She briefly visited Pakistan in 2018.

She remains highly popular in Pakistan but is also widely criticized by hard-liners.

In February, Malala’s 2012 attacker threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time, “there would be no mistake.” Twitter subsequently permanently suspend the account with the menacing post.

The threat prompted Yousafzai to tweet herself, asking both the Pakistani military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from government custody.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence agency. The circumstances of both his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Read more:

Banned Pakistani TV host Hamid Mir apologizes over speech against army

Bomb blast kills 6 people at pro-Palestinian rally in Pakistan near Afghan border

Pakistan Super League to be completed in Abu Dhabi in June

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More