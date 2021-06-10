.
.
.
.
Language

UK PM Johnson, US President Biden meet on ahead of G7 summit in Cornwall

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. (Reuters)

UK PM Johnson, US President Biden meet on ahead of G7 summit in Cornwall

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Carbis Bay

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed US President Joe Biden for talks on Thursday, at their first face-to-face meeting on the eve of the G7 leaders’ summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Johnson said “everybody was absolutely thrilled” to see Biden in the seaside resort in southwest England while Biden congratulated the prime minister on his recent marriage, quipping: “We both married above our station.”

“I’m not going to disagree with the president on that or indeed on anything else,” Johnson replied before they left for private talks.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More