Biden to meet Germany’s Merkel in Washington

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden shake hands after a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden shake hands after a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP, United Kingdom

US President Joe Biden will meet outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington next month, the White House said on Friday.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to the White House on July 15, 2021,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.

He added that ending the COVD-19 pandemic and tackling climate change were top of the agenda.

