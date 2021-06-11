Biden to meet Germany’s Merkel in Washington

US President Joe Biden will meet outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington next month, the White House said on Friday.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to the White House on July 15, 2021,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.

He added that ending the COVD-19 pandemic and tackling climate change were top of the agenda.

