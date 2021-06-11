.
.
.
.
Language

Detained fisherman return to Japan from Russia

This handout picture taken on November 19, 2020 and provided on November 20, 2020 by Japan's Takamatsu Coast Guard Office shows fishing boats assisting in rescue activities after a passenger ship sunk off the coast of the city of Sakaide in Kagawa prefecture. (AFP)
This handout picture taken on November 19, 2020 and provided on November 20, 2020 by Japan's Takamatsu Coast Guard Office shows fishing boats assisting in rescue activities after a passenger ship sunk off the coast of the city of Sakaide in Kagawa prefecture. (AFP)

Detained fisherman return to Japan from Russia

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

All 14 crew from a fishing boat seized by Russia last month have returned to a port in northern Japan, a government spokesman said Friday, again insisting that the ship was operating legally.

The Eiho Maru No. 172 was seized in late May by Russia between Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and the Russian Far East.

Moscow has said the boat was operating in Russia’s economic waters, but Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato last week denied that and demanded the fishermen be freed.

“All crew members with their boat returned to Wakkanai port safely” early Friday morning, Kato told reporters.

“The fishing boat was operating inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone,” he added.

He repeated that Tokyo had lodged a diplomatic protest to Russia over the seizure of the boat and crew.

Kato also said authorities would investigate reports that the crew paid fines of six million Russian rubles ($83,600) to return to Japan.

Japan and Russia are locked in a sovereignty dispute over four islands controlled by Moscow, which refers to them as the southern Kurils.

Tokyo claims the islands, which it calls the Northern Territories, and the dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty since World War II.

The incident came after a Japanese fishing boat collided with a Russian ship off Hokkaido, killing three crew members.

Read more:

Russian crew member arrested in Japan over boat collision that killed local fishermen

Russia releases Japan fishing boats detained near disputed islands

Japan demands swift release of fishermen detained by Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala
US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen’s Houthis US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen’s Houthis
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More