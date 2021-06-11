.
More than 30,000 children risk dying amid famine in Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

Eritrean refugee children wait to get registered on arrival at Indabaguna refugee reception and screening center in Tigrai region near the Eritrean border in Ethiopia, February 9, 2016. (Reuters)
AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Tens of thousands of malnourished children risk dying in hard-to-reach areas of Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, now hit by famine, the United Nations said Friday.

“Without humanitarian access to scale up our response, an estimated 30,000-plus severely malnourished children in those highly inaccessible areas are at high risk of death,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

Pakistan bus crash leaves at least 19 people dead, 50 injured

More than 350,000 people face food ‘catastrophe’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

