More than 30,000 children risk dying amid famine in Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

Tens of thousands of malnourished children risk dying in hard-to-reach areas of Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, now hit by famine, the United Nations said Friday.

“Without humanitarian access to scale up our response, an estimated 30,000-plus severely malnourished children in those highly inaccessible areas are at high risk of death,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

