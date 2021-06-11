.
.
.
.
Language

Swiss detail extra security , including curbs on airspace, for Biden-Putin summit

The Villa La Grange is pictured in the Parc de la Grange ahead of the June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)
The Villa La Grange is pictured in the Parc de la Grange ahead of the June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland, on June 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Swiss detail extra security , including curbs on airspace, for Biden-Putin summit

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Swiss authorities will temporarily restrict airspace over the city of Geneva and deploy up to 1,000 troops to the area to help reinforce security measures for the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden next week.

Switzerland’s seven-member executive body, the Federal Council, on Friday approved the temporary measures that will include air policing and airspace surveillance by the Swiss air force during Wednesday’s summit.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Switzerland is obliged to ensure the protection of persons who enjoy special protection under international law, such as the American and Russian heads of state,” the Swiss federal defense department said in a statement.

It said commercial flights to and from Geneva’s airport would not be affected by the restriction that runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The extra deployment of troops will have roles in the protection of foreign emissaries and support for Geneva regional police in the air and on Lake Geneva.

Local authorities announced on Thursday that the summit, part of Biden’s first overseas trip as president, will take place in an 18th-century manor house in a public park that looks out onto the lake.

The White House has played down expectations for the summit and said Biden plans to raise issues including Ukraine, arms control, human rights, and cyber ransomware attacks.

Russian officials have said their agenda will include issues like strategic stability, global crises, climate change and efforts to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Biden says US will stand with European allies ahead of Putin summit

Russia expects no ‘breakthrough’ at Putin-Biden summit, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

Eighteenth-century villa in Geneva with lakeside views to host Biden-Putin summit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Over 600 mln people in China vaccinated against COVID-19: Official Over 600 mln people in China vaccinated against COVID-19: Official
Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala
Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite: Washington Post Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite: Washington Post
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More