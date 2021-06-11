.
US first lady Jill Biden, Duchess Kate tour English preschool

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and US First Lady Jill Biden, carrying carrots for the school rabbit, Storm, during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and US First Lady Jill Biden, carrying carrots for the school rabbit, Storm, during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP)

US first lady Jill Biden, Duchess Kate tour English preschool

The Associated Press

US first lady Jill Biden and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are touring a preschool in southwestern England and learning how the children care for some rabbits.

The women also plan to take part in a talk about early childhood education. The White House says it’s the first time they’ve met.

Biden and the former Kate Middleton are visiting with 4- and 5-year-olds at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England. Biden carried a bowl of carrots when they went outside to see the bunnies.

Biden is a longtime English teacher who focuses on education, as does Kate, a mother of three young children.

The first lady is traveling with her husband, President Joe Biden, who is attending a Group of Seven summit of the world’s largest economies opening Friday in Carbis Bay.

