Afghan youths get 10-year jail terms for Greek migrant camp fire

A Greek court on Saturday sentenced four young Afghan asylum seekers accused of starting fires that burnt down Europe’s largest migrant camp last year to 10 years in prison each.

Defense lawyers said the court found them guilty of intentional arson.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Moria camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos was home to more than 10,000 people before it was destroyed by two fires in September 2020.

Read more:

About 9,000 migrants on Greece’s Lesbos move into tent camp after massive fire

Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire

Six young Afghan men face Greek prosecutor over Moria camp fire