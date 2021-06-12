.
Afghan youths get 10-year jail terms for Greek migrant camp fire

Migrants sit inside the burnt Moria Camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on September 9, 2020, after a major fire. (AFP)
A file photo shows migrants sit inside the burnt Moria Camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on September 9, 2020, after a major fire. (AFP)

Afghan youths get 10-year jail terms for Greek migrant camp fire

AFP

A Greek court on Saturday sentenced four young Afghan asylum seekers accused of starting fires that burnt down Europe’s largest migrant camp last year to 10 years in prison each.

Defense lawyers said the court found them guilty of intentional arson.

The Moria camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos was home to more than 10,000 people before it was destroyed by two fires in September 2020.

