.
.
.
.
Language

China factory chemical leak leaves eight people dead, three injured

The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Zhucheng Square in Guiyang, Guizhou province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. (Reuters)
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Zhucheng Square in Guiyang, Guizhou province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. (Reuters)

China factory chemical leak leaves eight people dead, three injured

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Eight people died and three others were injured when a toxic chemical leaked Saturday at a plant in the southwestern Chinese city of Guiyang, authorities said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The leak happened as workers were unloading a shipment of methyl formate from a vehicle at a chemical handling facility. An investigation is underway, according to the China National Emergency Broadcasting.

Methyl formate is used in a variety of chemical processes and as an insecticide. It can cause skin irritation and may be toxic if ingested or inhaled.

The Chinese economy’s emphasis on chemicals and heavy industry has led to frequent deadly accidents, often traced to weak adherence to safety standards and corruption among enforcement bodies. Those responsible are often handed harsh punishments, but high demand and the desire for profits often trump such concerns.

Industrial accidents, many involving chemicals, have killed hundreds in recent years, including 78 at a plant in eastern China in 2019.

Among the worst accidents was a massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. The blast was blamed on illegal construction and unsafe storage of volatile materials.

Read more:

India startup launches country’s first COVID-19 home test kit

Fisherman survives being swallowed by humpback whale in US

Pakistan bus crash leaves at least 19 people dead, 50 injured

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
EU leaders to threaten UK’s Johnson with trade war over Northern Ireland: The Times EU leaders to threaten UK’s Johnson with trade war over Northern Ireland: The Times
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More