EU leaders to threaten UK’s Johnson with trade war over Northern Ireland: The Times

European Union leaders will threaten British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a trade war over Northern Ireland, The Times reported on Friday, without citing sources.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will use one-to-one meetings with Johnson on Saturday to demand that Britain honors the terms of the Brexit deal in relation to Northern Ireland, The Times reported.

Downing Street said that Johnson would dismiss the EU’s threats and make clear he was ready to override a key part of the agreement this month unless the bloc backs down, The Times reported.

Read more:

G7 nations sign landmark global agreement to make tech giants pay fair taxes

G7 expected to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries

UK PM Johnson, US President Biden meet on ahead of G7 summit in Cornwall