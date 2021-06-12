.
.
.
.
Language

G7 reaches consensus on China dumping, human rights abuses: US official

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), poses for a familly photograph with, from left, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson , Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and US President Joe Biden, during an evening reception at The Eden Project in south west England on June 11, 2021. G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), poses for a family photograph with, from left, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson , Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and US President Joe Biden, during an evening reception at The Eden Project in Cornwall, England on June 11, 2021. (AFP)

G7 reaches consensus on China dumping, human rights abuses: US official

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

G7 leaders have reached consensus on the need for a shared approach to China selling exports at unfairly low prices and to human rights abuses, a senior official in the US President Joe Biden’s administration said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leaders of the Group of Seven world’s largest advanced economies had also agreed on the need to coordinate on supply chain resilience to ensure democracies are supporting each other.

“I would say there was unanimity in terms of a willingness to call out human rights abuses and violations of fundamental freedoms that invoke our shared values,” the official said.

“There was commitment to take action in response to what we’re seeing.” The official said the G7 had moved far from three years ago when the final communique made no mention of China.

Under the legal structure of the World Trade Organization, the designation of China as a “non-market economy” allows its trading partners, including the US, to use a special framework to determine whether China’s exports are being sold at unfairly low prices and, if that is found to be the case, to apply additional anti-dumping duties.

Read more:

China, US will work on issues for producers, consumers in next step: Ministry

Explainer: The cost of raising a child in China

China’s new three-child policy draws skepticism, cost questions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
President Putin denies Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system President Putin denies Russia preparing to give Iran advanced satellite system
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More