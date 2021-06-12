.
North Korea’s Kim calls for boosting military power: KCNA

This picture taken on January 10, 2021 released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 11, 2021 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)
Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Central Military Commission meeting, state media KCNA said on Saturday, where he called for boosting military power, but KCNA did not have details of any military activities planned.

The meeting on Friday called for a “high-alert posture” against the “recent fast-changing” situation on the Korean Peninsula, said KCNA, adding that it also addressed organizational issue of dismissing, transferring and newly appointing some military officers.

Kim discussed “important tasks” to make “a fresh turn in the overall work of national defense,” KCNA said without elaborating on details.

North Korea’s plenary meeting of the ruling party’s Central Committee is planned for later in June.

