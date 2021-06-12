.
.
.
.
Language

Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia April 21, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia April 21, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope Friday that Joe Biden will be less impulsive than his predecessor Donald Trump, ahead of his first summit with the new US leader.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In an interview with NBC News, Putin described Biden as a “career man” who spent his life in politics after the “colorful” Trump.

“It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting US president,” he said, according to a translation by NBC News.

“I believe that former US president Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual... He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. But he didn’t come from the US establishment,” Putin was quoted as saying.

Biden plans to raise a range of US complaints, including over purported Russian election interference and hacking, in the summit with Putin on Wednesday in Geneva at the end of the new president’s first foreign trip.

Putin had openly admitted that in the 2016 vote he supported Trump, who had voiced admiration for the Russian leader and notoriously at their first summit appeared to accept his denials of election interference.

Biden has said he is under no illusions about Putin and has described him as “a killer” in light of a series of high-profile deaths including of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

Asked if he is “a killer,” Putin said the term was part of “macho behavior” common in Hollywood.

Such discourse “is part of US political culture where it’s considered normal. By the way, not here, it is not considered normal here,” he said.

Read more:

Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission

‘Russian Davos’ to go ahead in person with Putin, despite COVID-19

Putin to host Russia’s flagship forum, defying COVID-19 risk

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception
Iran regains UN vote after US enables UN payment using frozen funds Iran regains UN vote after US enables UN payment using frozen funds
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More